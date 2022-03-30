Suspended sentence for man who set fire to his mother's council house

A man has been handed down a suspended prison sentence for deliberately setting fire to a council house occupied by his mother.

The judge said the defendant was happy to accept the support of the state in the form of social welfare payments but blatantly caused €5,000 damage to a property owned by the state.

Darren McDonagh, 22, of 56 Lawne Park, Ballyshannon was before Donegal District Court on Monday. He admitted arson causing smoke and fire damage to the attic of 56 Lawne Park, Ballyshannon on January 22, 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to trespass at the same property on February 23, 2020.

Inspector David Durkin told the court that Donegal Council had not made a statement and was not pursuing compensation.

The inspector said that the house in question was occupied by the defendant’s mother.

Gardaí attended the scene following a report of a fire. The fire brigade were already in place when they arrived. The defendant was not present.

His mother told officers that a row had arisen earlier between the defendant and one of his brothers and herself.

“He had wanted to go to the shop to buy alcohol,” said the inspector. “He took exception to the fact that they wouldn’t bring him.

“He made threats on the phone to his mother that he was going to burn the house down.”

Judge Alan Mitchell asked: “Was there someone in the house when the fire was started?”

Inspector Durkin replied: “Yes.”

He said that in interview, McDonagh claimed he didn’t remember the incident, and had said: “If I did it, I am sorry and if I didn’t do it, I want justice because my whole reputation will be ruined.”

Regarding the offence on March 23, 2020, Inspector Durkin said that at 11.50pm, gardaí responded to a call of a trespasser at the property.

The house was vacant at the time and Donegal County Council were carrying out repair work.

The defendant attempted to flee when gardaí arrived.

“He jumped out of a window and ended up in Sligo Hospital,” said Inspector Durkin.

Counsel for the accused, Mr Eoin McGovern said his client had been suffering addiction to drugs and alcohol at the time.

“From the outset Mr McDonagh understands the seriousness of the offences,” said Mr McGovern. “He is very remorseful.

“He is now living with his partner.

“He is trying to get into White Oaks.”

The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions.

On the charge of arson, Judge Mitchell imposed a four month prison sentence. He suspended the sentence on a bond of €100 on condition that McDonagh be of good behaviour and not commit any offence.

Judge Mitchell also ordered that the defendant be placed under supervision of the Probation Service and that he attend treatment.

The judge told McDonagh: “You go every week and put your hand out for social welfare. The state is paying and supporting you and you go out and cause €5,000 damage to state property.

“If you come back before me I will consider imposing the four month sentence. It is only because of your guilty plea and no previous convictions that I am not.”

Judge Mitchell granted legal aid to McGovern Walsh Solicitors, adding: “Another cost to the state.”