Cost of silage for farmers set to hit €50 per bale

Grass silage is the dominant winter feed used on the vast majority of Irish farms today
Donegal farmers are facing a major hike in the cost of silage.
The cost of making a round bale of silage is set to increase to between €45 and €50 per bale this summer, and new analysis by Teagasc shows that baled silage is more expensive to make than pit silage, due to higher plastic and transport costs.
According to this week’s Irish Farmers’ Journal, rising fertiliser, plastic and contractor costs mean that baled silage will be 31% more expensive to make compared to last year.
When a land charge of €300/ac is included, the cost of making a round bale of silage from first-cut grass is €226/t dry matter (DM) compared to €206/t DM for first-cut pit silage.
Excluding a land charge, baled silage will cost €36 per bale.
According to Teagasc, contractor costs have increased by 56% when compared to recent years but it stressed input cost volatility.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.