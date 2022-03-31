Search

31 Mar 2022

Cost of silage for farmers set to hit €50 per bale

Grass silage is the dominant winter feed used on the vast majority of Irish farms today

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

31 Mar 2022 8:33 AM

Donegal farmers are facing a major hike in the cost of silage.

The cost of making a round bale of silage is set to increase to between €45 and €50 per bale this summer, and new analysis by Teagasc shows that baled silage is more expensive to make than pit silage, due to higher plastic and transport costs.

According to this week’s Irish Farmers’ Journal, rising fertiliser, plastic and contractor costs mean that baled silage will be 31% more expensive to make compared to last year.

When a land charge of €300/ac is included, the cost of making a round bale of silage from first-cut grass is €226/t dry matter (DM) compared to €206/t DM for first-cut pit silage. 

Excluding a land charge, baled silage will cost €36 per bale. 

According to Teagasc, contractor costs have increased by 56% when compared to recent years but it stressed input cost volatility. 

News

