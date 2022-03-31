Planning details published for major building programme at St Columba's College, Stranorlar

St Columba's College
Details of the planning application for a multi-million euro development at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar have been published.
The Board of Management is seeking planning permission from Donegal County Council to demolish part of the existing building - built in 1969 - and prefabs, and to construct a new 7,024 sq metre building.
This new extension will incorporate a new main entrance, eight general classrooms, 18 specialised classrooms, a general purpose room, multi-use (PE) hall, and a special needs education suite. News of the major development was flagged earlier this month on Donegallive.ie
A library, staff room and administrative space is also part of the proposals.
Meanwhile, it is also planned to refurbish an existing part of the main building of 3.464 sq metres.
New parking arrangements, a new access road, new courtyards and pedestrian paths are also part of the plans.
It has also emerged that there will be some temporary classroom space during the proposed works.
A Natura Impact Statement is accompanying the planning application that will now be considered by the local authority.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.