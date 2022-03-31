Lifford-Stranorlar MD pre-planning clinics resume

Pre-planning clinics now in person again
Pre-planning clinics for the Stranorlar-Lifford Municipal District have moved offline with the easing of Covid restrictions and new dates have been agreed for these on April 6, April 20, and May 4.
They will be held at the council's headquarters, County House, Lifford.
Prior to this, these were held on a telephone call basis only.
The move was welcomed at the recent meeting of the municipal district.
