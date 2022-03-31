Hotel manager ordered to pay €8,000 for scarring friend for life in assault

A judge has said he will hand a two-year suspended sentence to a hotel manager who assaulted her friend leaving her scarred for life on the condition she pays €8,000 in compensation.

Megan Keown, 33, of Finner, Ballyshannon had pleaded guilty to assaulting Aisling Newell with a glass in a Bundoran nightclub on July 19, 2019.

A previous sitting of Donegal Circuit Court heard that Ms Newell, a mother of three, received ten stitches for lacerations to her face. She was left requiring plastic surgery and has been scarred for life.

The assault happened when Ms Keown and Ms Newell were on a night out in Paris nightclub.

Ms Newell, a mother of three, said the defendant hit her in the face with a glass as the two, who had been friends for nine years, were leaving the nightclub.

She told the court her confidence has been totally destroyed by the injuries inflicted on her and her life will never be the same.

In a statement to gardaí, Ms Keown said she was struck first by Ms Newell when she was carrying a glass. She said she believed the glass struck Ms Newell as she fell to the ground. Counsel for Ms Keown, Declan McHugh BL, told her court she accepted responsibility for the assault and had offered compensation of €4,000.

Judge John Aylmer said the aggravating features of the assault were the use of a glass which had caused scarring.

The judge said he said the offence was in the moderate range of such offences and merited a sentence of three years in prison.

He said the mitigating circumstances were that Ms Keown had no previous convictions and that despite an initial lack of cooperation, she acknowledged her responsibility with an early plea of guilty.

Other mitigating factors were the fact that she had not come to garda attention since, the behaviour was out of character and the only explanation was the excessive consumption of alcohol. She was, he said, a hard-working young woman and a law-abiding individual. The judge said it was accepted that she was very ashamed and remorseful and she had been given a favourable report by probation services.

The court heard that Ms Keown had offered further compensation in addition to the €4,000 already handed over to Ms Newell.

Judge Aylmer said the mitigating factors reduced the sentence to two years. He proposed adjourned sentencing until December so that Ms Keown could gather a further €4,000 in compensation. If further compensation was paid, the judge said he would suspend the two-year sentence for a period of 12 months.