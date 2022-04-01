60 workers sent home after fishing vessel issue in Killybegs

Killybegs
A row over the docking of a Danish fishing vessel in Killybegs has led to 60 workers being sent home.
CEO of Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, Kilcar man Brendan Byrne, has criticised the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority in relation to the incident yesterday.
He explained that the Danish vessel “Ruth” was unable to land its catch, due to a change in recent rules regarding the landing of fish. The catch would have been processed locally.
