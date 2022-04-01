Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, April 1

The following deaths have taken place:

- Connie Ewing, Cloughfin, Castlefinn

- Billy Graham, Ramelton

- Bridget Rodgers, Crolly

- Bridie Farrell, Castlefinn

- Brendan Gallagher, Manorcunningham

- Patrick Duffy, Derrybeg

- Hughie Merlehan, Letterkenny

- John Harkin, Moville

- Mary McHugh, Glenties

- Brendan Gallagher, Manorcunningham

- Bernard Kelly, Dublin and Frosses

- William McCosker, England, Kerry and Lifford

- Christy Tinney, London and Castlefinn

- Hugh Martin, Donegal Town

Connie Ewing, Cloughfin, Castlefinn

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Connie Ewing (née Mc Ateer) Cloughfin, Castlefinn and formerly of Strabane. Beloved wife of Robbie, much-loved mother of Kevin and Emma, dearly loved daughter of Mary and the late Thomas and sister of Thomasina, Andre, Carmen, Adam and Valerie. Funeral leaving Quigley's Funeral Home on Friday, April 1 at 5.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick.

Billy Graham, Ramelton



The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Billy Graham, Tully, Ramelton.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, Thursday, March 31 at 6pm going to his home.

Funeral service on Saturday, April 2 at 2pm in Leitir Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Rodgers, Crolly



The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Bridget Rodgers, Crannagugie, Crolly.

Her remains are reposing at McGlynn's Funeral Home with Rosary at 8pm.

Viewing on Friday from 11am with removal to her late residence at 7.30pm. House strictly private to family only.

Funeral mass on Saturday, April 2 at 11am in Meenaweel Chapel with internment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery

Bridie Farrell, Castlefinn



The death has occurred of Bridie Farrell, Gortnagrace, Castlefinn. Beloved daughter of the late Katie and James, loving sister of Jimmy and the late Margaret.

Bridie’s remains reposing at Lynch's funeral home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg from 6pm Thursday, March 31.

Removal from there on Friday, April 1 at 2pm to her late home at Gortnagrace, Castlefinn. Funeral from her late home on Saturday, April 2 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing brother, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Brendan Gallagher, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place on Tuesday, March 29 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brendan Gallagher, Monclink, Galdonagh, Manorcunningham.

Deeply missed by his sisters Mary Barcley, Convent Road, Letterkenny and Christine Fahy, Tuam, Galway, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Brendan’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, April 1 at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Patrick Duffy, Derrybeg



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Duffy, Carrickataskin, Derrybeg.

His remains will repose at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Gweedore, from 3pm to 8pm Thursday, March 31 and Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Removal at 6.30pm on Friday, April 1 via Meenaniller and Carrickataskin to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Saturday, April 2 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page and on the parish webcam.

Hughie Merlehan, Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Hughie Merlehan, 49 Ard na Ri, Letterkenny, aged 25 years, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Dearly loved son of Una Carthy and Patrick Merlehan, loving brother of Trisha, Amy, Annie and Emma. He will be greatly missed by his mother, father, sisters, stepfather Dearn, brother-in-law to be Ronan, his grandmother Margot, aunts Darina and Katherine, uncles Sean, Seamus, Eoin and Colm, uncles-in-law, aunts-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. He is predeceased by step-brother Michael and uncles Ciaran and Brendan.

Hughie’s remains will be reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Thursday March 31 from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

Funeral Mass at The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, on Friday, April 1 at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

House strictly private, please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://m.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

John Harkin, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Harkin, Glencrow, Moville.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballinacrae Cemetery, Lecamy. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.



Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.



John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com. Please continue to adhere to government advice regarding facemasks and social distancing.

Mary McHugh, Glenties

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Mary McHugh (Nee McMullin), 74 Ard Connell, Glenties.

Repsoing at her late residence.

Removal from her home on Friday morning to St Connell's Church Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to Covid-19, the house will be private to extended family and neighbours.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors Main Street, Glenties.



Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Brendan Gallagher, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brendan Gallagher, Monclink, Galdonagh, Manorcunningham.

Deeply missed by his sisters Mary Barclay, Convent Road, Letterkenny and Christine Fahy, Tuam, Galway, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, April 1 at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Bernard Kelly, Killiney, Dublin and Frosses



The death has occurred of Bernard Kelly, Killiney, Dublin and formerly of Frosses.

Bernard died peacefully, with great dignity, following a long illness bravely borne, at St. Vincent’s hospital, Elm Park.

Predeceased by his brothers Aidan and Raymond and sister Fiona.

Much-loved and adored husband of Deirdre. Survived by his wife Deirdre, brothers Neil, Timothy and Declan and sister Kathleen. Deeply missed by all who loved and knew him, especially his wife, brothers and sister, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of great friends in Dublin, Donegal, London and beyond.

Reposing at his home in Killiney, Thursday evening from 6pm to 9pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses on Friday, April 1, for 3pm Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to rising cases of Covid-19 we respectfully ask you to wear a face-covering in the church and to refrain from handshaking.

Bernard’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-frosses-inver.

William (Bill) McCosker, Surrey, England, Killarney and Lifford

The death has occurred of William (Bill) McCosker, Surrey, England and Ballyhar, Killarney, Kerry and Lifford.



Beloved husband of the late Bridie (née Doona), much-loved father of Bernadette, Sharon and Alan and dearly loved grandfather of Harry, Sebe, Alice, Rebecca, Ella, Lily and Amy and brother of Edward and the late Joe and Thomas.

Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law Scott and Laurence, daughter-in-law Cathy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort.

Christy Tinney, London and Castlefinn

The death has taken place in London on March 8 of Christy Tinney, Hammersmith, London and formerly of Grahamsland, Castlefinn.

Brother of Seamus, Lawrence, Anthony and Terry. Sorely missed by his sisters-in-law, Dorian, Sylvia and Jean, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Funeral Mass in St Augustine’s Church, Hammersmith at 12.15pm on Friday, April 1 followed by interment immediately afterwards. Funeral can be viewed live on the parish webpage.

Hugh Martin, Spain and formerly of Ardeskin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Hugh Martin, Spain and formerly of Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Son of the late Donal and Mary Martin and brother Daniel. Sadly, missed by his husband Diego, brother Gerald (Mary), sister Anna Marie (Brendan) and all nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, on Saturday, April 2 at 3pm with interment of ashes afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

The service can be viewed in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town online.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.