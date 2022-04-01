Taoiseach told Donegal on a "difficult journey"

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was reminded Donegal was on a "difficult journey" as it worked through a number of challenges such as Brexit, the Covid recovery, and more recently, the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This was the message from Donegal County Council's chief executive, John G McLaughlin and he, councilors, and senior council officials joined their counterparts from Derry when they met him in Derry today at a meeting of the North West Regional Development Group.

Mr Martin heard about the positive impact that the North West Development Fund is having on regional growth across the North West City Region and the need for continued support from his Government to maintain the collaborative approach to developing the region on both sides of the border.

He also learned about the ongoing collaborative approach by councils and their strategic partners in the region and in central government to deliver economic growth and investment, and environmental, social, and community cohesion for the region.

The meeting also allowed the group to directly discuss with the Taoiseach and his government officials a range of regional priorities for the region and a range of options for scaling up cooperation and development work between local and central government on both sides of the border.

Delegates also heard how, with the Government's continued support and working within the framework of North South Co-operation, the cross-border North West City Region has the potential to drive innovation, create jobs and become a net contributor to a sustainable and balanced regional economy on the island of Ireland.

The meeting was also an opportunity to see the wide-ranging benefits of the North West Development Fund on some local companies, including Fleming Agri in Newbuildings and MMG in Killybegs, with showcases on the tangible benefits they have experienced in furthering their plans for growth and connecting to new markets both at home and abroad.

Members re-emphasized to the Taoiseach the key priorities for the region and the important role the Irish Government has to play in supporting the efforts to improve road, air, rail and sea connectivity of the region and in supporting sustainable 'green' growth.

The importance of the City of Derry Airport and the need for better connectivity between Derry and Dublin was also reiterated, while An Taoiseach was reminded of the need to enhance university and third-level education provision including the improvement of job and skills opportunities, as well as increased investment in tourism and innovation that would ultimately improve the physical, mental health and well-being of those living in the region as a key component of a sustainable economy.

Council Leas-Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin McDermott welcomed the Taoiseach's commitment to the North West City Region to date and acknowledged that the North West continues to play an important part of the agenda for North-South Co-operation since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, the establishment of the North-South Ministerial Council, and the subsequent establishment of the NW Strategic Growth Partnership and the NW Regional Development Group.

"The meeting today was hugely positive in providing the Taoiseach with a range of positive case studies and examples of successful collaborative working.

"It also allowed us to discuss in detail the range of opportunities that are available to Central and Local Governments, working through the mechanism of the North West Strategic Growth Partnership to take forward a shared approach to inclusive and sustainable growth, economic development and social wellbeing for the entire NW City region.

"We believe that this mechanism works and with continued Government support it can really help us achieve our full potential."

Chief executive McLaughlin, reinforcing the message around collaboration, said that it was important that the existing relationships were supported and allowed to grow so that the North West City Region continues to work proactively to bring forward a range of joint projects to support the economy.

"We are on a difficult journey as we work through a number of challenges such as Brexit and Covid recovery and more recently, the ongoing war in Ukraine, so it is more important now than ever that we are all working from the same page.

"We are committed to working on a collaborative basis on environmental issues, support programmes for SMEs and start-ups and joint FDI/investment trade missions and marketing so that the whole region benefits as a result,"

he said