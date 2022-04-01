Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, April 1

The following deaths have taken place:

- Esther Molloy, Killybegs

- Phyllis Doogan, Gortahork

- Willie Duffy, Kerrykeel

- Samuel Hepburn, Lifford and Raphoe

- Pat Murphy, Kerrykeel and Antrim

- Connie Ewing, Cloughfin, Castlefinn

- Billy Graham, Ramelton

- Bridget Rodgers, Crolly

- Patrick Duffy, Derrybeg

- John Harkin, Moville

- Hugh Martin, Donegal Town

Esther Molloy, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Esther Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, niece Patricia, nephews Aidan, Piero, Declan and Marcello, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her niece Patricia Faherty's residence, The Diamond, Killybegs from 1pm on Saturday, April 2 for family, close friends and neighbours. Removal on Sunday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The family would appreciate if social distancing could be observed, with masks to be worn and no handshaking.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Phyllis Doogan, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Phyllis Doogan, Keeldrum, Gortahork. Predeceased by her parents Kitty and Joe and her sister Anna. Survived by her sister Grace, brothers John and Michael, brother in law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends.

Removal from Glasgow to Gortahork Funeral Premises on Saturday, April 2, for approximately 1.30pm. Removal from there at 4pm going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Sunday, April 3at 12noon with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Willie Duffy, Kerrykeel



A memorial mass will take place for Willie Duffy, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel who passed away on April 3 2020.

The mass will be held on Sunday, April 3at 10am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount, Fanad.

Mass can be viewed on St Mary’s Fanavolty and St Columba’s Massmount Facebook Page.

Refreshments afterwards in Rossnakill Hall.

Samuel Hepburn, Lifford and Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Samuel Hepburn Rossgier, Lifford and formerly of Raphoe.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, April 3 at 12 noon for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12.30pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam.

Pat Murphy, Kerrykeel and Antrim



The death has occurred of Pat Murphy, Main Street, Kerrykeel and formerly of Antrim.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Sunday in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Connie Ewing, Cloughfin, Castlefinn

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Connie Ewing (née Mc Ateer) Cloughfin, Castlefinn and formerly of Strabane. Beloved wife of Robbie, much-loved mother of Kevin and Emma, dearly loved daughter of Mary and the late Thomas and sister of Thomasina, Andre, Carmen, Adam and Valerie. Funeral leaving Quigley's Funeral Home on Friday, April 1 at 5.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick.

Billy Graham, Ramelton



The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Billy Graham, Tully, Ramelton.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, Thursday, March 31 at 6pm going to his home.

Funeral service on Saturday, April 2 at 2pm in Leitir Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Rodgers, Crolly



The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Bridget Rodgers, Crannagugie, Crolly.

Her remains are reposing at McGlynn's Funeral Home with Rosary at 8pm.

Viewing on Friday from 11am with removal to her late residence at 7.30pm. House strictly private to family only.

Funeral mass on Saturday, April 2 at 11am in Meenaweel Chapel with internment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery

Patrick Duffy, Derrybeg



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Duffy, Carrickataskin, Derrybeg.

His remains will repose at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Gweedore, from 3pm to 8pm Thursday, March 31 and Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Removal at 6.30pm on Friday, April 1 via Meenaniller and Carrickataskin to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Saturday, April 2 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page and on the parish webcam.

John Harkin, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Harkin, Glencrow, Moville.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballinacrae Cemetery, Lecamy. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.



Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.



John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com. Please continue to adhere to government advice regarding facemasks and social distancing.

William (Bill) McCosker, Surrey, England, Killarney and Lifford

The death has occurred of William (Bill) McCosker, Surrey, England and Ballyhar, Killarney, Kerry and Lifford.



Beloved husband of the late Bridie (née Doona), much-loved father of Bernadette, Sharon and Alan and dearly loved grandfather of Harry, Sebe, Alice, Rebecca, Ella, Lily and Amy and brother of Edward and the late Joe and Thomas.

Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law Scott and Laurence, daughter-in-law Cathy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort.

Hugh Martin, Spain and formerly of Ardeskin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Hugh Martin, Spain and formerly of Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Son of the late Donal and Mary Martin and brother Daniel. Sadly, missed by his husband Diego, brother Gerald (Mary), sister Anna Marie (Brendan) and all nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, on Saturday, April 2 at 3pm with interment of ashes afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

The service can be viewed in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town online.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.