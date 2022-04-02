Lifford-Stranorlar councillors want a more people-friendly recycling facility

Councillors in the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District are to investigate if new rules governing its recycling facility in Stranorlar are effective.

Several councillors expressed the hope at their recent meeting that the facility would become more people-friendly with extra opening hours and the ability to take card payments.

Cllr Patrick McGowan said he wanted an update on how their recycling centres were working.

"A new contract has been agreed with new charges and issues such as card payment dealt with so I'd like to get a report to see how that is working. It's important at the moment to prevent our countryside from being littered so these recycling centres need to be run as best they can and need to be people-friendly in relation to opening hours and charges," he said.

He added the dumping of items such as soft plastics needed attention too.

Cllr Frank McBrearty Jnr said he wanted an update on the condition of the old Raphoe dump.

Cllr Gary Doherty also stressed he wanted to see card payments accepted along with cash. He praised the various community clean-ups in their area adding their contribution was vital.

Geraldine Friel from the environment section of the council said that while she was not sure if card payment was available in the Stranorlar recycling facility, it was the council's plan to make this available at all such centres.

She added from what she understood new contract seemed to be working well and new additional opening hours and dealing with soft plastics were part of this.

Cllr Doherty requested they display a price list outside each recycling centre to help the public realise it was good value.

"I know there is one on the website but you have to search around looking for it. There is still a perception it costs a lot to bring material to the recycling centre but I know from personal experience it is not prohibitive. If this sign was upfront and centre it could be useful," he said.