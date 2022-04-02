Suspended jail sentence for Bundoran chef who had "enterprise going selling drugs locally”

A Bundoran-based chef has been given a suspended jail sentence at Ballyshannon District Court after he admitted having cannabis for sale or supply.

Jakub Beilesza (38) Stracomell Hill, Bundoan pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for sale and supply, and simple possession at that location on January 23 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a Nokia 3310 mobile phone and a silver weighing scales which were being used for preparing and selling cannabis.

Inspector David Durkin said that Garda Fahey searched the defendant’s residence under warrant.

The defendant showed the officer a small amount of cannabis which he said was for his personal use.

A further search discovered more cannabis, a weighing scales and cash to a total value of €4,230.

The Inspector agreed with defence solicitor Gerry McGovern that €1,900 was not part of any drug dealing.

Inspector Durkin said that two mobile phones that were connected with drug dealing were also found.

The inspector said the defendant had an “enterprise going selling drugs locally”.

The defendant had no previous convictions.

Mr McGovern said the defendant was a chef who had been fully co-operative with gardai, was a married man with children and had no previous convictions.

He had never come to the notice of gardai before.

He told officers that he “shared the drugs among friends.”

It was a relatively small operation.

Mr McGovern said rightly or wrongly there were people who smoke cannabis with friends.

It was not a large amount of cannabis, and this was a badge that would stay with him for the rest of his life.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly fined the defendant €500 on the simple possession charge and applied the Probation Act.

If this was not paid, he would be convicted and fined €1000.

He fined the defendant €2000 and gave him a four-month jail sentence suspended for two years on the charge of sale or supply.

The charge relating to having a mobile phone and weighing scales was taken into consideration.

A destruction order was made for the drugs.

Judge O’Reilly told the defendant that he had engaged in a foolish enterprise and told him he was lucky that he was not going to jail.