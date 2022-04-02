'Wake up to the cost of living crisis' says Donegal TD

'Wake up to the cost of living crisis'

That was the direct message from Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance and Donegal TD, Pearse Doherty.

He has called on the Government to wake up to the cost of living crisis and introduce targeted measures to support workers and families as prices continue to rise.

This follows news from Eurostat that prices rose by 6.9 percent in the past year.

“The cost of living crisis is hitting workers and families hard. News that inflation has reached 6.9 percent is reflected in the higher prices people are paying for energy, food, and rents.

“Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has turbocharged inflation but the truth is that the cost of living crisis pre-dates it – inflation was already running at 5.5 percent in December.

“Ordinary workers and families are facing difficult choices, and they need support.

“We in Sinn Féin have called for sensible and targeted measures that will help households weather this cost of living crisis. But the Government are refusing to respond."

Deputy Doherty claimed the Minister for Finance has ruled out any response until October – but added this crisis is being felt now.

“That isn’t credible and it isn’t good enough.

“The Government needs to wake up and introduce measures without delay.

“That means stepping up engagements with the Commission to reduce VAT on domestic energy bills to zero.

“And removing excise duty from home heating oil.

“It means introducing the cost of living cash payments to support low and middle-income households and increasing core social welfare rates to respond to rising costs.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for workers and families – it is time this Government wakes up and responds to the financial pressures they face,” he said.