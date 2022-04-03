Moves to twin with Spanish city with Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District

The possibility of a city in north-west Spain twinning with the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District moved a step closer this week with the confirmation that a formal request to proceed will be tabled at the next full meeting of Donegal County Council next Wednesday, April 6.

Valladolid is known for medieval religious sites like the Spanish Gothic San Pablo Church, with a history dating from the 1400s, on San Pablo Plaza.

Nearby is the Royal Palace, which was home to Spanish kings in the early 1600s.

It is also the place where iconic Donegal hero Red Hugh O'Donnell died.

At Tuesday's meeting of the Lifford-Sranorlar Municipal District Cllr Gerry Crawford queried what progress had been made with the application for twinning with Valladolid and proposed they go ahead with it.

Cllr Patrick McGowan said this would be a twinning for the municipal district.

He hoped matters could progress as he knew these things took time to put in place.

“There is great interest locally as my own local Red Hugh's GAA Club has expressed an interest in this,” he said.

“This would be a twinning for the entire municipal district and I have no doubt there would be benefits going forward for other areas of common interest with that area.”

Back in January, the municipal district received a virtual deputation from the Red Hugh O'Donnell committee chairperson, Eddie Crawford, and Carlos Burgos, president of the Hispano Irish Association at which it was agreed the Lifford-Stranorlar MD would twin with Valladolid in Spain.

At that time members heard an outline of the history of Red Hugh O'Donnell, his death at a young age whilst travelling to Valladolid which was then the capital of Spain, and the cultural importance of remembering his local connection to the county and especially Mongelvin Castle. Plans to raise awareness at primary and secondary school levels were also discussed.

Tourism

Councillors also heard of the potential tourism and economic links to be derived in linking with Valladolid where City Hall intends to unveil a stone/plaque in memory of Red Hugh O'Donnell in the coming months and how a delegation would be invited from the council to attend this event.

The meeting was told the matter had to be presented to a full meeting of the county council this coming Wednesday, April 6 and subject to an agreement contact would be made with the officials in Spain to progress the twinning arrangements.