Arrest made after report of dangerous driving near Rossnowlagh beach

Gardaí have arrested a driver after a report that a vehicle was being driven dangerously in the Rossnowlagh beach area.
Donegal Town gardaí observed the vehicle after receiving a report on Saturday night.
The vehicle failed to stop for gardaí and the driver was arrested a short time later. Court proceedings are to follow.
Gardaí are appealing to the public to report suspected dangerous or careless driving.
