Gallery: Climb With Charlie - a very special day on the slopes of Carnaween

The many people who took to the hills across Donegal on Saturday had their own individual reasons for doing so, but together they helped create a feeling of part of one of the biggest shows of solidarity the country has ever seen.
On the slopes of Carnaween in the Bluestacks, some climbers were remembering loved ones lost to MND or suicide, or were thinking of those in their lives who are suffering right now. Others were inspired by the courage of veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird and his incredible willingness to live life to the full.
With more than €2m raised to date, and more money still to come in, the day was a great success for the charities Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House. It will also be a day that those who took part will remember for years to come for all the best of reasons.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.