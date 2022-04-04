Search

04 Apr 2022

Packie's Climb in memory of Maura yields excellent results

Great result from Errigal climb

Packie's Climb in memory of Maura yields excellent results

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

04 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Packie's Climb in memory of Maura has yielded wonderful results for two worthy charities. Last month, between 250 and 300 people climbed Errigal in a bid to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and an halla mór in Dungloe. 

The event, Packie's climb in memory of Maura, has raised thousands for both organisations.  

Packie's climb in memory of Maura raises thousands for two worthy organisations

Funds being raised for an hálla mór and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

Packie lost his loving and generous-hearted wife Maura to Motor Neurone Disease Association a year last Christmas so the event meant a lot to the Arranmore native. 

The generosity of everyone on that warm day touched Packie's heart. The local GAA team Club CLG an Clochán Liath and the Strand Rovers, where Packie managed for a tenure, stood as guard of honour to him. 

Packie McHugh and his wonderful team, Karl Wallace, Shaun Sharkey, Paul Duignam, Jim O'Donnell and Paddy McLaughlin presented two cheques in an halla mór in Dungloe on Sunday evening. The first cheque was for €8,190.01 for the halla mór and it was presented to Dessie McCarry and the second cheque was for €8,190.01 and it was presented to Frances Boyle for Motor Neuron Research.

Packie's climb in memory of Maura raises thousands for two worthy organisations

Funds being raised for an hálla mór and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media