Donegal artists generously donate their art for Incognito 2022 in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation

A total of 18 big-hearted Donegal artists have generously donated their art for Incognito 2022 in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Ireland’s biggest online art sale is now in its sixth year, and what makes Incognito different to other art sales, is that the buyer has no idea who the artist is until after the sale closes.

Among the Donegal artists taking part this year are Peadar McDaid from Letterkenny, Christine Jose Irwin from Donegal Town, Martin Mooney from Ramelton, and Veronica Maguire and Bernie Anderson from Ballybofey.

Funds raised from Incognito 2022 will help provide specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for seven children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions across the county.

The postcard-sized works of art are priced at €65 each, and not only will purchasers be supporting a great cause in Jack and Jill, but they will also secure a piece of art that they truly love, without knowing who the artist is, and that’s something really special.

The collection can now be viewed online at www.incognito.ie, where prospective purchasers are being urged to register and select their favourites ahead of the sale which takes place on Thursday, April 21 from 9.30am.

To register your Incognito account, visit www.incognito.ie. For more information on the work of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, visit www.jackandjill.ie