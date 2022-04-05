Search

05 Apr 2022

Letterkenny woman faces trial for supply of cocaine

The woman appeared at Letterkenny District Court this week

05 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

A Letterkenny woman is to stand trial on drugs charges.

Susan Orr, a 42-year-old of Ballymacool Wood, appeared a Letterkenny District Court for a brief hearing.

Garda Halligan gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on Orr at 10.40am on April 4, 2022.

Orr is charged with possession of €2,000 worth of cocaine. She is further charged with possession of the drug with the intent to sell or supply.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has consented for the accused to be sent forward to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on May 10, 2022.

Judge Alan Mitchell administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order relating to videotapes of interviews.

Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Rory O’Brien and one legal counsel assigned.

No bail conditions were sought by Gardaí.

