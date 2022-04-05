Investigation launched after window smashed in the middle of the night

Gardaí are investigating an incident where a sitting room window and glass in the front door of the house were smashed in the middle of the night.
The incident occurred on Wednesday last at around 3:40am in Millrace Crescent.
Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon if they seen or heard anything that might assist with the investigation.
Please call Ballyshannon gardaí on 074 98 58530.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.