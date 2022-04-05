Gardaí issue warning over ‘An Post’ text scam 

Gardaí in Donegal are warning members of the public about scam text messages that appear to be from An Post.

Members of the public have received the text message in recent days which claims they must pay a customs fee to release a package.

The text requests the payment of a small amount of money in order for a parcel to be dispatched.

“Many of us regularly shop online nowadays and this text is sent in the hope that whoever receives it is awaiting a delivery of some sort and because the fee is so low that they will pay it,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“The sole aim of the fraudster is to obtain your debit/credit card details. Be aware that this scam text may appear in a genuine thread of messages.”

Gardaí are appealing to the public not to respond to unsolicited text messages and not to click on any links contained in them, not to provide any personal or financial details.

Anyone that receives the message is advised to delete it.

Gardaí are advising anyone that has fallen victim to this scam to alert their financial institution without delay and report the matter to gardaí.

They are also advising the public to warn elderly or vulnerable family members and friends about the scam.