Search

05 Apr 2022

Gardaí issue warning over ‘An Post’ text scam 

The text requests the payment of a small amount of money in order for a parcel to be dispatched

Revenue issues warning over text and email scam

Members of the public have received the text message in recent days which claims they must pay a customs fee to release a package

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí in Donegal are warning members of the public about scam text messages that appear to be from An Post.

Members of the public have received the text message in recent days which claims they must pay a customs fee to release a package.

The text requests the payment of a small amount of money in order for a parcel to be dispatched.

“Many of us regularly shop online nowadays and this text is sent in the hope that whoever receives it is awaiting a delivery of some sort and because the fee is so low that they will pay it,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“The sole aim of the fraudster is to obtain your debit/credit card details. Be aware that this scam text may appear in a genuine thread of messages.”

Woman arrives home to find intruder standing on her stairs

Gardaí appeal for information following Letterkenny burglary

Gardaí are appealing to the public not to respond to unsolicited text messages and not to click on any links contained in them, not to provide any personal or financial details.

Anyone that receives the message is advised to delete it.

Gardaí are appealing to the public not to respond to unsolicited text messages

Gardaí are advising anyone that has fallen victim to this scam to alert their financial institution without delay and report the matter to gardaí. 

They are also advising the public to warn elderly or vulnerable family members and friends about the scam.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media