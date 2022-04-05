Search

05 Apr 2022

Rear window forced in to gain entry at Rossnowlagh property

Gardaí particularly interested in two vehicles

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Ballyshannon Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in the area of Tobber, Ballintra on Wednesday, March 30 between the hours of 9am and midday. A rear window at the property
was forced open and entry was gained.Nothing is believed to have been stolen during the course of the incident.

We are particularly interested in any sightings or dashcam footage of a white Mitsubishi SUV with partial registration 151 MO and a black Skoda with partial registration 09 KE in the Tobber area on the morning in question.

Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area to contact Ballyshannon Gardaí on 071 98 58530 if they observed should they have any information that might assist with the investigation.

