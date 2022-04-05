Rear window forced in to gain entry at Rossnowlagh property

Ballyshannon Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in the area of Tobber, Ballintra on Wednesday, March 30 between the hours of 9am and midday. A rear window at the property
was forced open and entry was gained.Nothing is believed to have been stolen during the course of the incident.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.