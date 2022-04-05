Ag ceiliúradh 50 bliain ar an bhfód le Raidió na Gaeltachta

Bhí ceiliúradh ollmhór ar siúl le 50 bliain de Raidió na Gaeltachta a chomóradh ar na mallaibh.
Seo sráith pictúir ón oíche mhór Ghaelach
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.