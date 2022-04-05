Warning for very strong winds issued for Donegal

Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts at times
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal.
The forecaster says very strong southwest winds veering northwest are expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts at times too, which may make driving conditions difficult.
The warning, which also applies to Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, was issued on Tuesday. And will appy from 1pm to 9pm on Wednesday.
