Letterkenny has Donegal's highest Covid-19 infection rate

The Letterkenny area has Donegal’s highest Covid-19 infection rate, the latest figures show.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the Letterkenny local electoral area (LEA) had the highest rate of infection in the county in the two weeks up to March 28.

The area recorded 694 cases, giving an incidence of 2,329.6 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days, higher than the national rate of 1,871.1 on March 28.

In south Donegal, the Donegal LEA had the second-highest rate with 456 cases and an incidence of 1,871.1.

The Lifford-Stranorlar LEA had 380 confirmed cases and an infection rate of 1,467.8 cases.

The Milford area had a rate of 1,779.1 after recording 245 cases.

The Glenties area recorded 304 cases, which gave it an infection rate of 1,271.

The Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, had an incidence of 1,023.9 with 229 cases.

The Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, recorded 163 confirmed cases which gave a rate of 960.9 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days.

Overall, Donegal has a rate of 1,337.4 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, the second-lowest rate in the country after Monaghan. Donegal recorded 2,129 cases in the two weeks up to April 3.

The highest rate in the country is in Westmeath at 2,165.1, while the national rate is 1,775.2 cases per 100,00 population over 14 days.