Judge lifts reporting restriction in animated child pornography case

A Judge has lifted reporting restrictions in the case of a Donegal man charged with possessing animated images of child pornography.

Judge Alan Mitchell lifted the restrictions at a sitting of Letterkenny District Court this week, enabling the media to name Aaron Davies.

The now 20-year-old, with an address at Srath Aoibhinn, Stranorlar, is charged with knowingly having in his possession child pornography, to wit 16 images, hentai, on May 15, 2021 at his home address.

Last month, Judge Mitchell questioned why a reporting ban had been in place in the case.

Following representation from a local journalist, Judge Mitchell said he would consider the matter further.

“There is no basis that I could see for restrictions, unless a child could be identified,” Judge Mitchell said.

Solicitor for Davies, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said that there may have been an image imposed on the other images.

“They won’t go into circulation,” Judge Mitchell said. “With it being cartoon characters, no-one can be identified. In the normal course, a victim can be identified.”

The material was described as being of an ‘avatar’ nature.

Hentai is described as being a subgenera of the Japanese genres of manga and anime, characterised by overtly sexualised characters and sexually explicit images.

Sergeant Jim Collins said he was seeking a month in order for a book of evidence to be finalised.

Judge Alan Mitchell adjourned the case to May 16, 2022 for service of the book.