Beautiful Bundoran apartment comes onto property market

This beautiful Bundoran-based first floor apartment has south-facing windows in the main living area and underground heating installed. The coastal town of Bundoran is a very popular spot in the county and demand for rental property and holiday homes remains high throughout the year. This apartment is located on the popular westend.
This apartment has been finished to a showhouse specification and is furnished stylishly.
Both bedrooms are ensuite with the second being a Jack and Jill bathroom which also doubles up as the main bathroom. The apartment also has secure underground parking.
The apartment is located in the Eden Bay development and faces directly on to the north Atlantic and new residents will enjoy spectacular scenery. The apartment is for sale by private treaty.
Venalis Real Estate are the agents responsible for bringing this property to the market and are delighted to be doing so. The apartment is on the market with an asking price of €175,000.
You can contact, Jarlath Gantly, on 085 88 88 181 or 071 93 00800 if you have any queries or require more information. You can also email him directly by going to daft.ie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.