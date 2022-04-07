Man found with €1,600 of drugs gets 'a chance'

A Castlefin man was found in possession of over €1,600 worth of drugs.

On April 25, 2021, Gardaí were on patrol at Grahamsland, Castlefin at 12.35pm when they observed a Berlingo van.

Officers noticed Gareth Bryson ‘shuffling and appearing to put something down his trousers’, Sergeant Jim Collins told Letterkenny District Court.

Bryson, a 32-year-old of Grahamsland, Castlefin, alighted from the vehicle and Gardaí gave chase.

Sergeant Collins told Judge Alan Mitchell that Bryson threw away a bag containing 25 deals of cannabis and an amount of cocaine.

Bryson was arrested and another deal bag was found on his person.

In total, Bryson had €874.18 worth of cannabis and cocaine valued at €736.

Mr Kieran Dillon, solicitor for Bryson, said his client ‘panicked’.

“He should have stood his ground,” said Mr Dillon. “It was a short period of chase and there was no resistance when he was arrested.”

Mr Dillon said Bryson was ‘a troubled young man who went through a lot of difficulties which weren’t dealt with’.

“It ended up spiralling out of control,” Mr Dillon said. “He tried to make ends meet to fund his habit and supply to his friends.”

Bryson, his solicitor said, previously worked with horses and hoped to gain employment in that sector again.

Judge Alan Mitchell fined Bryson €150 on two charges of possession with intent to sell or supply.

“I am giving you a chance,” Judge Mitchell told the defendant. “It’s up to you at some point. This is your chance.”