A special day for Maggie Maguire who turns 105 today

Pictured is Maggie Maguire of Keelogs, Inver, filling out her Census Form on Sunday last ahead of celebrating her 105th birthday today, Thursday, April 7.
She was well able to make a perfect signature on the form, performed without glasses.
Born in Lignaul in April 1917, christened Margaret, but known to all as Maggie, she will spend the day celebrating with her family.
Maggie went to school in Legan and spent her younger days sprigging and later mending tweed at home for Magees of Donegal.
The third in a family of four, she met and married her late husband, Michael, on April 24, 1947 and they spent 65 years of a happy married life in Keelogs raising four children.
Happy Birthday Maggie - here's hoping you have a brilliant day.
