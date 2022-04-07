Man fined after €700 of cocaine found in search of Letterkenny home

A Letterkenny man has been fined after gardaí discovered cocaine and cannabis valued at €800 during a search of his home.

Darren McFeely, 29, of 39 Thorndale, Letterkenny, admitted possession of €700 of cocaine and €100 of cannabis on October 24, 2020.

Letterkenny District Court heard the drugs were found by gardaí during a planned search.

The court was told Mr McFeely was cooperative and made admissions that the drugs were for his own use and had not been for sale or supply.

Defence solicitor Frank Dorrian said Mr McFeely, who has no previous convictions, suffered from addiction and emotional issues at the time.

The solicitor said the accused, an unemployed carpenter, had maintained the drugs were for his own use and were used to address issues in his life. He had suffered losses in his life, Mr Dorrian said, but he has since separated himself from all kinds of substance abuse and is substance-free.

Mr McFeely had been abusing drugs for the past five to six years, Mr Dorrian said.

Judge Alan Mitchell dismissed the charge for cannabis and fined Mr McFeely €300 for possession of cocaine. The judge also made a destruction order for the drugs.