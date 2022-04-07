Student nurse escapes conviction for assault in ‘crime of passion’

A student nurse has escaped a conviction for assaulting her boyfriend and her friend of seven years after she discovered them together in what a judge described as "a crime of passion".

Kathy McCarron, 27, of 28 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Therese McGinley and assaulting Michael Tinney at Ms McGinley’s home at Catherdral Hill, Raphoe, on the night of July 25, 2021.

Judge Alan Mitchell struck out the charges against the mother of two after she paid a donation to charity saying that she had “caught out” two people she had trusted and who had betrayed her trust.

Letterkenny District Court heard the trainee nurse had celebrated her son’s birthday earlier in the day with Ms McGinley who was the child’s godmother and had helped prepare food for the party.

Defence solicitor Rory O’Brien said Ms McCarron visited her friend's house after her suspicions had been raised when she received “blank” Snapchat messages from Ms McGinley and Mr Tinney within five minutes of each other.

Sgt Jim Collins said Ms McGinley spoke to her from an upstairs window and came down and answered the door. Ms McCarron pinned her up against a wall and punched her above the eye leaving a cut that required paper stitches.

Mr Tinney, who had been in a relationship with the accused for five months, told gardaí he was in the living room sitting on a couch when Ms McCarron came into the house. He heard Ms McCarron having an exchange with Ms McGinley.

Ms McCarron, who was in court accompanied by her mother, hit him “a few slaps” around the face and chest but did not cause any injury. Ms McCarron then left the house.

A victim impact statement from Ms McGinley was handed into the court.

Mr O’Brien said Ms McCarron had known Ms McGinley for seven years. Ms McGinley had left the party at 9.30pm. Her friend became suspicious when she received the two Snapchat messages, which she thought was “very bizarre”. When she went to her friend’s house she saw Mr Tinney’s car parked outside and “put her detective's hat on”.

Mr O’Brien said Mr Tinney had suggested he had called over to Ms McGinely’s house for a cup of tea and he was in the living room. But the solicitor told the court Ms McCarron claimed she had found Mr Tinney in the bathroom behind a locked door. When the door was opened, Mr Tinney was in his boxer shorts.

The solicitor said Ms McCarron, who had no previous convictions, had cooperated with gardaí. He said Ms McCarron, who is on social welfare and is being supported by her mother, had to stop her nursing studies over the case. It has been hanging over her and has prevented her from continuing her nursing training, he said.

Describing it as “a sad situation”, Mr O’Brien said Ms McCarron had seen a future with Mr Tinney and had spoken to Ms McGinley about him. He said he had never seen a defendant who should be looked upon with as much sympathy and empathy as Ms McCarron.

“Obviously, she can’t take the law into her own hands,” he added. Asking Judge Mitchell to strike out the case, he said “the facts are horrendous for her”.

Judge Mitchell described the offences as a crime of passion, but said the circumstances did not amount to “a defence in law”. He said he had to “take the circumstances of the accused and the circumstances of the offence into account”.

It is “seriously distressing” when a serious breach of trust occurs, but “that does not in any way justify hitting someone," he said. The judge stressed he could not be seen to be condoning Ms McCarron’s actions. “It might have been better to have turned on your heels,” he said.

If the defendant made a €500 contribution to her local branch of St Vincent de Paul, he said the case would be struck out “in light of the circumstances”.

Addressing Ms McCarron, he said: “You caught out both of them - two people that you trusted.

“It would be disproportionate to impose a sentence on you that might have a fatal impact on your ability to have the career that you want,” he said.

The judge added that the decision to strike out the charges did not mean he was making any criticism of the injured parties.

“It is an unfortunate situation for all parties concerned."