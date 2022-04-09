Row erupts over Taoiseach visit

Blame for the confusion around Taoiseach Micheál Martin's recent Donegal visit has been laid at the door of Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking to the Inish Live, Michael Doherty, PRO of the Mica Action Group (MAG) described the planning around the event as “a mess”.

Michael said: “The bottom line is this, On March 18, MAG chairperson, Eamonn Jackson, contacted Charlie McConalogue asking him to ensure he made space for MAG to meet An Taoiseach during his visit to Donegal.

“The minister replied to Eamonn right away saying he would would organise something and would be in touch.

“However, the first MAG heard about the actual visit was a press statement from Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce saying An Taoiseach was going to address it on Saturday, April 2.

“Charlie McConalogue said he was going to organise something but nothing happened. The usual Charlie call which didn't happen. We heard nothing from him. We never hear anything from him.

“At the weekly MAG meeting on March 28, I asked Eamonn what was happening in relation to our request to meet An Taoiseach and he said he had heard nothing further from Charlie.

“I knew then it was too late in the game for MAG to be given a slot to meet An Taoiseach because these schedules are organised weeks in advance.”

Michael subsequently decided to post a video on MAG's Facebook page, in which he called on people to “come out and be counted because we are being ignored at the minute and we haven't been given a place on the itinerary”.

“So, we were faced with a situation were An Taoiseach was coming to Donegal. The biggest issue in the county is mica and we were not even going to get a chance to meet him,” said Michael.

“I knew then if we did secure a meeting with Micheál Martin it would be us making it happen because it was not going to happen through Charlie.

“We knew An Taoiseach was going to be up at the Radisson Blu hotel in Letterkenny on Saturday at 12 noon. As a result of the video, we had loads and loads of responses. On the back of that video on the Tuesday, Charlie then contacted Eamonn and asked, 'What's going on here with this video? Of course the Taoiseach is going to meet with you.'

“Eamonn asked him when and he said, 'Well, we're not just sure yet'. That is unbelievable. You have An Taoiseach coming to Derry on Friday and Letterkenny on Saturday, yet on the Tuesday evening before it, they did not know when they were going to be meeting MAG.

“I learned that evening, a slot had been created for MAG to meet An Taoiseach between 11am and 12 noon on the Saturday. Now, I had already got a copy of the itinerary, so I know we were not on it and I saw that CoLab [LyIT] was on there.

“CoLab, who had spent weeks putting together presentations for An Taoiseach, were being dropped to allow a slot for MAG. If that doesn't confirm the fact we were never on the agenda, I don't know does.”

The Radisson Blu or the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce subsequently cancelled the address by An Taoiseach.

According to Michael, MAG insisted it needed a “full business meeting” with Micheál Martin, as opposed to a photo opportunity.

He said: “Because all a photo opportunity does is leave An Taoiseach with a feel good factor. As far as we were concerned the only thing that was happening was a visit to a homeowner or nothing, or Charlie and An Taoiseach would be going down the road with their tails between their legs.

“At the eleventh hour, we learned An Taoiseach was going to do both a homeowner visit and a business meeting with MAG. I wanted the business meeting because that is where you discuss the issues.

“There were councillors present. I was hoping members of Donegal County Council's executive would have also been there.

“However, incredibly, it transpired there was never even a meeting planned between the County Council and An Taoiseach. This is inexplicable given the council is at the heart of administering the 90/10 scheme.

“I was hoping to see John Gallagher [housing] and John McLaughlin [chief executive] there but, because nothing was organised in advance, they must have had their own plans for the weekend because no-one was available.

“In fairness, Cllr Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) did a good job of relaying the Council perspective. Councillors Paul Canning, Rena Donaghey and Johnny McGuinness were also there. The meeting took place in An Grianán Hotel in Burt and I would describe it as a 'good working meeting'”.

Michael added An Taoiseach came across as very engaging at the home of Claire McDaid's home.

“He also received a lot of very detailed information during the business meeting. We put an awful lot of effort into funnelling it down into something An Taoiseach could take with him.

“We gave him a one-page summary as well, to read on the way back to Dublin.

“As far as I am concerned, nothing would have happened if we had not made it happen. I am not blaming An Taoiseach for that because, at the end of the day, things are probably well filtered by the time they get to him.

“He would have understood the 'enhanced scheme' was going to be going through legislation and the old scheme is still there and should be working away in the background.

“The reality, however, is it has ground to a halt. I think An Taoiseach went up the road very much more educated on the true status of where things are.

“Now, if I had been in Charlie's shoes, I would have been taking the initiative. I would have contacted the Mica Action Group and saying, 'Listen, we have just found out An Taoiseach is going to be in Donegal.

“We know we want to get mica there front and centre because it is the biggest issue in Donegal. You have been fighting hard and doing your bit. This is a real opportunity. Let's partner here now and let's see how we make the most of An Taoiseach's visit.'

“That's what I would have expected from a minister, born and reared in the middle of Inishowen, the epicentre of mica. Instead of that we had to contact him.

“He also spent the first 20 minutes of the valuable meeting we had with An Taoiseach, trying to clear his name in terms of what he didn't get wrong.

“In the end, we had to cut across him and say, 'Listen, we are not here to discuss this. We have serious homeowner issues that need discussed'. We got into the order of business then.”

The Inish Times requested a comment from Minister McConalogue, however, at the time of going to press none had been received.

Meanwhile, a crowd of over 100 mica redress campaigners from Donegal and Derry were on hand to greet Micheál Martin at an event in Derry on Friday evening.

The Fianna Fáíl leader was in the city to deliver a speech to the Hume Foundation.

The Taoiseach was greeted with a chorus of boos and calls from protesters to grant 100% redress for mica affected homeowners.

One homeowner from Derry, who has a holiday home in Malin Head managed to speak a few words with Mr Martin.

Pat Harkin asked the Taoiseach not to "abandon" holiday homeowners who can not access the current redress scheme as it is not there primary residence.

“I'm as Irish as he is," Mr Harkin said. "Holiday homeowners are not be considered and it's disgusting,” he said.

Buncrana homeowner reflects on Taoiseach Micheál Martin's recent visit to her home.

