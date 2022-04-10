Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, April 10, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Enna Winder (née O'Broin), Little Bridge, Dungloe, Donegal

- Kathleen Travers (née O'Donnell), Lucan, Dublin / Carndonagh, Donegal

- Susie McFadden, Aerhill, Tank Road, Ramelton

- Jim McLaughlin, Baskell, Gleneely

- Kathleen Wright, née Hegarty, 14 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny

- Mary Doherty, (née Mc Daid), Stackernaugh, Churchill

- Lydia Nesbitt, Lydia Nesbitt, Boyton, West End, Convoy

- Bernard (Bernie) McLoone, Main Street, Glenties

- Noeleen Furey (née Molloy), Currien, Fintown

- Francie Houston, Falcarragh

Enna Winder (née O'Broin), Little Bridge, Dungloe, Donegal

The death has occurred of Enna Winder (née O'Broin), Little Bridge, Dungloe, Donegal.

Remains reposing at her home from 6pm to 9pm for family and close friends. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Crona's Church, Dungloe at 12 noon followed by interment in Maghery Cemetery. House is private on the morning of the funeral.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv St Crona's Church, Dungloe page.

Kathleen Travers (née O'Donnell), Lucan, Dublin / Carndonagh, Donegal

The death has occurred of Kathleen Travers (née O'Donnell), Lucan, Dublin / Carndonagh, Donegal

Remains reposing at Marymount Care Centre on Sunday evening (April 10) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Monday morning (April 11) to St Mary’s Church, Lucan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in the Esker Cemetery.

Kathleen’s funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Fr. Peter McVerry Trust. House Private.

Susie McFadden, Aerhill, Tank Road, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Susie McFadden, Aerhill, Tank Road, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at her home.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12noon in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society C/O Any family member.

Family time on the morning of the Funeral, please.

Jim McLaughlin, Baskell, Gleneely

The death has occurred of Jim McLaughlin, Baskell, Gleneely.

Funeral at to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Wright, née Hegarty, 14 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Kathleen Wright, née Hegarty, 14 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Monday, April 11 arriving at St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

House private from 11pm on Saturday to 10am on Sunday, please.

Mary Doherty, (née Mc Daid), Stackernaugh, Churchill

The death has occured of Mary Doherty, Mary (née Mc Daid), Stackernaugh, Churchill.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, April 10 for Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, at 11am followed by burial in Templedouglas graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly.

Lydia Nesbitt, Boyton, West End, Convoy

The death has occurred of Lydia Nesbitt, Boyton, West End, Convoy.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence. House strictly private to family and close friends only.

Funeral from there at 1.15pm on Sunday, April 10 for 1.30pm service in St Ninians Church Convoy with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donaghmore Parish Church or The Royal British Legion care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Bernard (Bernie) McLoone, Main Street, Glenties

The death has occurred of Bernard (Bernie) McLoone, Main Street, Glenties.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Sunday going to St.Connells Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors Glenties.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Noeleen Furey (née Molloy), Currien, Fintown

The death has occurred of Noeleen Furey, née Molloy, Currien, Fintown F94 ED65.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 2.30pm on Sunday, April 10, in St. Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Teach Pobail Cholmcille Naofa, Baile na Finne Facebook page.

House private to family and neighbours on the morning of the funeral.

Francie Houston, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Francie (mór) Houston, Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his late residence in Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Funeral from there on Sunday, April 10 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork. Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask-wearing and handshaking.

Margaret McLaughlin, London and Clonmany

The death has occurred of Margaret McLaughlin (Rye), London and Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at her home in Isle of Doagh.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “In Loving Memory of Margaret Ann McLaughlin Rye”; Fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org C/O McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/clonmany.

