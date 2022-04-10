Gardai remind dog owners of the harm their pets can cause if left to roam free

An Garda Síochána in Donegal are reminding dog owners of the harm their pets can cause if let roam free or unsecured and not kept under effectual control.
A garda spokesperson said: "With dog ownership comes responsibility. Secure your dog, have it microchipped and registered with your vet.
"This time of year we see issues with sheep kills when dogs attack livestock. Dogs should not be allowed roam. It is lambing season.
Please keep your family pet under effectual control."
