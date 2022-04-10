What's worth mentioning in Muff?

Bingo

Is on in St Mary's Community Hall Muff every Sunday, books on sale from 2:30pm and bingo starts at 3pm, everyone welcome!

Thank you

To everyone who came along and supported our Spring/Easter Craft Fayre Weekend in Muff.

Thank you to all the sellers and local businesses and to all the customers who supported them.

Muff Parish Draw – Week 26

€300 – Niamh Keogh, Sappagh

€200 – Una McMenamin, Aught

€100 – Eincey McColgan, Ardmore

Quigleys Point Swifts

April Monthly draw winners 1st €300 Joe Johnston , Knowehead, 2nd €150 Anne McFaul ,Ture and 3rd €50 Annmarie Mc Intyre, Calhame.

Thanks to everyone who supports our Monthly draw. Our Fun Football is back on Saturdays in the cage from 12.15. Kids 4-6 are welcome to attend

Other age groups are getting ready for our new season - age groups U17, U15, U13, U11, U9 and U8 - all new players welcome - contact the page for further information.

Other age groups are getting ready for our new season - age groups U17, U15, U13, U11, U9 and U8 - all new players welcome - contact the page for further information.

Biodiversity

Muff Greenway Biodiversity Project, with the Greenway opening soon in Muff. There is an exciting opportunity for us in the Community to further enhance our Greenway by planting wildflower areas, fruit trees, herbs, to erect bird and bat boxes, and more. If you feel you would like to get involved contact Muff Community Forum on Facebook, or Tel: 353 74 938 4572 or call at the Resource Centre, St Mary’s Community Hall, Muff.

Car Boot Sale

Is back in St Mary’s Community Hall Muff on the second Saturday of every month. The next date is February 12. If you would like to book a table call us on 93 84572 or message us at ‘Muff Community Forum’ on Facebook. Call on the day and find a bargain!

Zumba Gold

Is resuming in St. Mary’s Community Hall in Muff every Wednesday at 11am, suitable for beginners and all fitness levels, everyone welcome. If you need any more information text or WhatsApp Kasia on 0871867885.

Vivid Performances School of Speech and Drama

Takes place in St Mary's Community Hall every Friday 4pm-5pm, spaces are available, contact Emma on 0863601537.

Muff Cygnets, Brigini & Guides

Will be resuming in February in St Mary's Community Hall Muff, date to be confirmed. Looking forward to seeing you all again soon. A registration evening will be held on Wednesday, February 9, in St Mary's Hall Muff, new members are welcome.

Cygnets from age four but must be at Primary school. Registration at 6:30pm to 7:15pm, we ask that only Parents/Guardians attend. It will then re-open on 16th February in St Mary's Hall Muff for the children 6:30pm to 7:45pm. For any information contact Bridget on 074 93 84194

Muff Community Park

Shed, MUGA and grassland area of Muff Community Park are available to book for activities, birthdays, family celebrations, and other special occasions. For information, please contact Muff Resource Centre on 93 84572.

Blue clothing recycling bin

Proceeds of the blue clothing recycling bin at St Mary’s Community Hall go towards the operation costs of the building. Please choose it when disposing of clothing, shoes, bedding etc. Your continued support is much appreciated.

Good as New Shop

Is open in the Cellar at St Mary's Hall, Muff, Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm. We are also looking for volunteers, if you would be interested contact us on 074 93 84572.

Muff Resource Centre

For Printing, photocopying, laminating & internet, boarding passes etc. Open Monday to Friday, from 9:30am to 4pm. Contact 93 84572 for further information.

