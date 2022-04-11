Search

12 Apr 2022

Temporary one-way system to alleviate Twin Towns traffic issue

The system will be in place for 2-3 weeks to facilitate repair works to the bridge

Stranorlar

The measure is to facilitate repair works at the bridge between Stranorlar and Ballybofey

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

11 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A temporary one-way system will be in operation in the Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar over the next couple of weeks.

The move is in order to facilitate the ongoing repair of the bridge between the towns.

Following lengthy tailbacks and bottleneck traffic as a result of the stop-go system which was previously in place, engineers have decided to operate a one-way system.

The new measures will come into place on Tuesday, April 12.

Traffic travelling north, coming from Ballybofey travelling towards Stranorlar, will flow as normal with no change. The bridge will have one lane open to this traffic.

For vehicles traveling in the other directions, the following will be in place:


• Millbrae will be closed; no traffic will be permitted to travel down towards the Finn Valley Leisure Centre

• All traffic travelling toward Ballybofey will turn left at Bus Eireann onto Railway road

• Traffic will then be able to continue on at the Finn Valley Junction as there will be no traffic coming down Millbrae

• At Dreenan junction, traffic will turn right (traffic from Crossroads will be slowed/stopped by traffic lights to keep main route flowing).

• At Finn park traffic will turn left with local access permitted onto Navenny Street

• Traffic will Turn right at Charlie Bonners/Igloo

• At Lidl/Dunnion Car sales traffic can proceed left or right


Traffic travelling from Sessiaghoneill/SuperValu towards Finn Park:

• Traffic will turn left toward Lidl/Dunnion’s to allow HDV’s to take the full junction at Finn Park more quickly.

