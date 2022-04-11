Search

12 Apr 2022

Plans for 27-metre communications mast in Letterkenny rejected

Proposed Moville telecommunications mast turned down

The proposed structure includes 10 antennas and associate remote radio units and five communication dishes

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Planning permission has been refused for a 27-metre high communications mast close to the centre of Letterkenny after planners expressed concern about the impact on conservation areas.

Cignal Infrastructure applied to Donegal County Council for planning permission to construct a new 27m multi-user telecommunications support structure at Port Road, Gortlee.

The proposed structure includes 10 antennas and associate remote radio units as well as five communication dishes enclosed within a compound with a 2.4m high fence.

New Letterkenny apartment complex given green light by planners

Concerns raised over added traffic congestion

Towercom, which manages an existing mast network and facilitates the co-location of multi-operator infrastructure, objected to the plans stating that the need for the facility may not be required as co-location with the existing telecommunications site at the Eir property at Bank Lane could be achieved.

The council refused planning stating that it was not satisfied the proposed development would not have a significant impact on the integrity of nearby conservation areas including the Lough Swilly special area of conservation and the Lough Swilly special protection area.

Planners also ruled that the application did not provide information that would militate against co-location or clustering with other facilities.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media