Plans for 27-metre communications mast in Letterkenny rejected

Planning permission has been refused for a 27-metre high communications mast close to the centre of Letterkenny after planners expressed concern about the impact on conservation areas.

Cignal Infrastructure applied to Donegal County Council for planning permission to construct a new 27m multi-user telecommunications support structure at Port Road, Gortlee.

The proposed structure includes 10 antennas and associate remote radio units as well as five communication dishes enclosed within a compound with a 2.4m high fence.

Towercom, which manages an existing mast network and facilitates the co-location of multi-operator infrastructure, objected to the plans stating that the need for the facility may not be required as co-location with the existing telecommunications site at the Eir property at Bank Lane could be achieved.

The council refused planning stating that it was not satisfied the proposed development would not have a significant impact on the integrity of nearby conservation areas including the Lough Swilly special area of conservation and the Lough Swilly special protection area.

Planners also ruled that the application did not provide information that would militate against co-location or clustering with other facilities.