Garda to contest charges of drink driving and dangerous driving

A serving member of An Garda Siochána in County Donegal will be “fully contesting” charges of drink driving and dangerous driving in September, Donegal Town District Court has heard.

John Gibbons (23) of Bogagh Road, Carrick, is charged with drink driving at Main Street, Donegal Town on March 19, 2021.

He is also charged with dangerous driving on the same date and at the same location.

When the case was called before Judge Sandra Murphy, in Donegal Town District court on Monday, defence solicitor John Anderson said the case would be fully contested.

He said the case could take up to an hour or an hour and a half.

Mr Anderson asked for the case to be put back to September 26 .

The court heard that there were three witnesses in the case.

Donegal State Prosecutor Ciaran Liddy said the State agreed with the request. The case was adjourned to September 26.

Judge Murphy adjourned the case to that date for hearing.