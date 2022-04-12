Winners all round as visiting USA team enjoy friendly game with Letterkenny select

There was huge local interest in the recent international football match played between Ireland over-50s (a Letterkenny select) and a visiting over 50s team from the USA.

The friendly game was played on Letterkenny Community Centre's excellent astroturf pitch and attracted well over a dozen spectators!

Despite being 2-0 behind at half-time, the visitors fought back and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The USA Over 50s team - the Manchester Hurricanes - spent three nights in Letterkenny, one night in Galway and one night in Dublin. They enjoyed some of Ireland's most beautiful coastal scenery including the Giant's Causeway, Malin Head, Fanad Head, and the Cliffs of Moher. They also 'enjoyed' a visit to the Guinness Brewery and several visits to smaller Guinness supply outlets!

One of their most memorable nights was spent in Blake's Bar in Letterkenny after the match where they celebrated the draw with members of the local team.

The Americans were under the stewardship of their captain, Letterkenny native Colin Gallagher, son of Frank Gallagher, Westhill, Letterkenny. The Irish team were led by their captain, well known Letterkenny man John McCarron.

Colin Gallagher has a Structural Engineering practice in Boston. He moved there in the mid-1990s and lives there with his family. Colin has spent half of his life in Boston, but he's still a Letterkenny man. There was no way he was going to lose this match!



The players pictured together after their recent friendly in Letterkenny. Front row, left to right, Paul McGovern, Paul Duffy, Joe O'Boyle, Rob Clawson, Kenny Harkin, Stephan Thieringer, Gary Cullen, Rick Kenny, Fergus McAteer, Mark Eliassen, Hugo Dorrian, Marco Deary;

Back, l-r, Conor Dunne, Kieran Martin, Malcolm Patterson, Enda Dunne, Colin Gallagher (captain), Joe Dunne, Bob Ganley, Armando Lezama, Mike Coughlin, Brian McGeehan, Chris Anderson, Shane Sandilands, Sean Canning, Frank Rossitto, Lyle Gravelle, John McCarron (captain), Paul Daly