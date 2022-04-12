Hollywood comes to south-west Donegal

Speculation is rife that the temporary closure of a road at Crove, Glencolmcille at the end of May is to facilitate filming on the forthcoming action blockbuster featuring top Irish actor, Liam Neeson.

Work on The Land of Saints and Sinners began at the end of March and is expected to last until May.

An advertisement will appear in tomorrow's Donegal Post from Donegal County Council seeking a temporary road closure order for Crove on Thursday, May 26 from 7am until midnight.

It added this was to facilitate film production in the area. It pointed out that as an alternative route, all traffic travelling from Ardara would be diverted through Killybegs via the N56 and R263.

The action-adventure tells the story of a retired assassin who is forced into a game of cat and mouse with three terrorists, and also stars Belfast actor and recent Oscars nominee, Ciaran Hinds. The 68-year-old actor most recently starred in RTE's crime drama Kin as gang boss Eamon Cunningham.

Hinds was nominated for best actor in a supporting role at the 94th Academy Awards recently for his part as Pop in Kenneth Branagh’s critically acclaimed Belfast movie, which won the Oscar for best original screenplay.

Neeson (69) and Hinds, who are lifelong friends, starred opposite each other in a number of films including John Boorman's Excalibur.

Earlier this year a call was sent out for movie extras to take part in scenes for the new film, featuring a GAA game, to be shot in south-west Donegal throughout next month.

But those planning on applying should be warned that tight haircuts will rule them out of grabbing a starring role alongside the Ballymena-born star.

A spokesperson for movieextras.ie said: "What we are looking for is 1970s hairstyles and sideburns, moustaches, beards and longer hairstyles are all welcome, GAA players, men and women of all ages, good availability is necessary as continuity roles will require multiple shoot days.”

As well as male Gaelic footballers, the movie makers are also on the lookout for extras to play coaches and referees.

Filming of the Gaelic football game to take part in the background of one of the scenes will take place on May 6 and May 9, but is subject to change.

There’s also the chance to star in a pub scene, with filming taking place on May 25 – 27.

It is understood that the fishing port of Killybegs and its surrounding areas including Glencolmcille is to be the location for two months of filming.

The movie is set to be directed by Robert Lorenz, who worked with Neeson on the recent box-office hit The Marksman.

Anyone wishing to object to the Crove road closure has until 4pm on Wednesday next, April 20 to do so.