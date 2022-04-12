Appeal after damage caused to house in  Letterkenny 

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating criminal damage to a house at at Cashel Park
Gardaí are investigating after glass on the front door of a house in Letterkenny was smashed in a weekend attack.
The incident happened on Friday, April 8 between 9pm and 9.45pm at Cashel Park.
Gardaí don't believe any attempt was made to enter the house.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.
