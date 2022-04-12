Mizen to Malin for mental health

Four Inishowen friends are planning to walk the 354 miles from Mizen Head to Malin Head in aid of two very deserving charities, Pieta House and Insight Inishowen.

The walkers: Pat Doherty (PV), Michael Doherty, Garreth Monagle and Liam Douglas, were planning the mammoth under taking pre covid. They were actually in training when the pandemic struck and temporarily put pay to their plans.

Speaking to the Inish Live, Garreth's sister, Rosarie Monagle, said the fellas now had their Mizen Head 2 Malin Head 2022 Facebook page up and running and were looking forward to beginning their walk on Sunday, May 1.

She said: “Pat, Michael, Garreth and Liam are from the Malin, Urris and Clonmany area and they are undertaking the walk in aid of Pieta House and Insight Inishowen, a voluntary run charity, which promotes mental health and emotional well-being.

“They were determined they wanted to 'give back' to charity, and so, when things began to normalise again, they kicked back into action.”

The team ring leader is Pat Doherty from Clonmany, better known as Pat Paddy Vale.

Pat, who is in his 70s, is a jack of all trades and had a hip replacement operation just eight weeks ago.

Garreth Monagle is from Malin. He is married to Elizabeth and they have five children. Garreth is a farmer and is looking forward to the challenge.

Liam Douglas is originally from Glengad. He is married to Helen and has three children. Liam is a roofer and is enjoying the training so far.

Last but not least is Michael Doherty aka 'Mickey Andy' from Urris, who is married to Tracey and has four children. Michael is a lorry driver who is no stranger to clocking up the miles.

According to Rosarie, the men originally planned to walk together as a team, over a 10 day period.

She added: “But, what they are going to do now, because Pat has just had his operation, is walk 23 miles each every day. So everybody will be dropped off at different starting points.

“They are heading down to Cork on May 1, 2022 the Sunday and they are all going to leave Mizen head together that evening, with the support crew of Graham and Marty.

“Then they are going to do the walk and bring it up as far as Buncrana on the Thursday (May 5) and then walk together from Buncrana to Clonmany, Carndonagh, Malin, down as far as the Star of the Sea Church in Malin Head.

“On the Saturday morning of Darkness Into Light, they are going to meet at the Star of the Sea Church and do the last 5 kilometres, with everybody along with them, to bring them up to the Tower. A return shuttle bus will be provided.

“The two charities they have chosen are particularly relevant, especially with covid, as every family is affected by mental health issues. They are going to divide the money between Pieta House and Insight Inishowen, a voluntary charity which does counselling, mindfulness and well-being work.”

Donations to the four walkers can be made online at: www.gofundme.com/f/mizen-to-malin-2022-charity-walk.

An online raffle is also being organised in support of the walkers.

Updates on the walk will be posted on the Mizen Head 2 Malin Head 2022 Facebook page.