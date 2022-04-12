Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, April 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anne Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny

- Michael Doherty, Clonmany

- Bridget Rodgers, née McMullan, Upper Kildrum, Killea

- Marion Love, née Doherty, Millbay, Castlequarter, Inch Island

Anne Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday of Anne Bradley, née Tourish, 290 Bomany, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her parents Charlie and Mary, sister Teresa Shields and brother, Packie. Deeply missed by her loving husband Peter, daughter Breda, son John and his wife Eileen, grandson Oisín, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Anne’s remains will repose at her late home.

Wake on Wednesday from 11am until 10pm please.

Funeral from there at 1.15pm on Thursday going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Funeral Liturgy at 2pm which can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Michael Doherty, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Galway University Hospital of Michael Doherty (Armour), Dunaff, Aras, Clonmany.

His remains were due to leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny at 5pm on Tuesday, going to his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 10.30am, going to St Michael’s Church, Urris, for a service at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care West, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/stmichaelurris

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany on 0860736402.

Bridget Rodgers, née McMullan, Upper Kildrum, Killea

The death has occurred of Bridget Rodgers, née McMullan, Upper Kildrum, Killea.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral leaving there on Wednesday, April 13 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in Newtowncunningham Cemetery.

Marion Love, née Doherty, Millbay, Castlequarter, Inch Island

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Marion Love, née Doherty, Millbay, Castlequarter, Inch Island.

Much loved mother of James and Kara Love Jefferson (Derry). Deeply regretted by her daughter, son, grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 12 at 6pm to her late residence. Removal Wednesday, April 13 at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House is private to family and friends only and on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.