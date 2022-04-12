Investigation into fatal house fire in Doochary

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, April 12 in the Doochary area

The fire was extinguished by the emergency services at approximately 4.40pm. The body of a female, aged in her 80s, was discovered deceased inside the premises.

The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau is conducting a technical examination. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested. The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the garda investigation.

A male, aged in his 60s, has been arrested in respect of an alleged offence of criminal damage. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Ballyshannon Garda Station on (071) 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

No further information is available at this time.