Motorists urged to 'save safe' over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend
Ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, the Donegal Road Safety Working Group is urging all road users to act responsibly when travelling on the roads during the holiday period.
Over the Easter holiday period many people will set out to visit family and friends, some making long journeys.
Remember that everyone is in the same position as you; don’t get frustrated if you are stuck behind slow moving traffic, be patient and ensure that you arrive at your destination safely.
Here are some essential road safety tips:
Donegal Road Safety Officer, Brian O’Donnell said: “As we head into the Easter Bank Holiday weekend I would appeal to all road users to play their part in keeping our roads safe.
"We must be mindful that any mistake on the road can lead to very serious consequences for everyone involved. This weekend brings added risks as more people are using the roads, so please be extra vigilant about your safety and the safety of others.
"With the extra traffic, journey times will increase and we therefore appeal to everyone travelling long distances, to leave in plenty of time to get to their destination, plan their route, take their time and be well rested before setting out on their journey.
"We want everyone to enjoy the Easter Bank Holiday weekend without fear of meeting a driver speeding, impaired on either drugs, alcohol or both.
"Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs doesn’t happen by chance, it happens by choice and is an incredibly selfish and dangerous thing to do, not only are you putting your own life at risk, you are also putting other lives at risk.
"To avoid becoming a statistic and leaving behind a devastated family, responsibility must fall on each and every road user.”
To date this year, 50 people have lost their lives on Irish roads, one person has lost their life on Donegal roads.
