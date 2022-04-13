'Too early to estimate the cost of damage to 162-year-old cottage'

It is too early to estimate the cost of repair to the roof of a 162-year-old cottage a local councillor has said.

Fire engines from both Gaoth Dobhair and Falcarragh were called to the scene of a fire at Teach Mhuiris in Bun na Leaca on Monday. It is understood the chimney of the house caught fire but matters were brought under control quickly fire personnel. The property is a protected structure and was rethatched in 2005.

Sinn Féin Councillor, John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said the old cottage is a pivotal and important part of the annual festival known locally as Féile Chnoc Fola. He said that the thatch on the roof of the cottage may need to be replaced: "It is too early to estimate the cost of the damage yet," he said.

“We hope that the cottage is fixed before the festival this year. The festival attracts a lot of people to this area. People travel from Scotland, England and beyond to attend the festival,” he said.

The local festival is very highly regarded as it showcases traditional skills, crafts farming and cooking methods.

Cllr Ó Fearraigh said: “Teach Mhuiris is very important to this area. It was built in 1860. It is the only thatched cottage in the area. It opens during the summer season and attracts thousands of people on an annual basis.”