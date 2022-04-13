Search

14 Apr 2022

Council identifying buildings for emergency refugee accommodation

Donegal County Council was asked to find vacant buildings within 3km of towns

Donegal County Council has submitted a list of buildings that could be used as emergency accommodation for refugees

13 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Donegal County Council is looking to identify large vacant buildings in the county which could be used as emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

The council has submitted a list to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage of larger vacant buildings in the county that could be repurposed for emergency accommodation.

The department had asked local authorities to source vacant buildings such as community halls, sports facilities or hotels that could be used to house refugees.
Councils were asked to find vacant buildings within 3km of towns and cities which are configured for multi-occupancy use or could be repurposed. The buildings could be privately owned or owned by State agencies, government departments or the educational sector.

The Department of Housing said properties will be needed for a minimum of six to 12 months.
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said 500 properties have been identified so far for possible use.
Donegal County Council said this week that it submitted a list of buildings to the department last month.
“The overall list is being reviewed with a view to identifying a number of these properties that might be suitable for accommodation, subject to the agreement of the owners, and works being carried out, etc,” the council said.
“This is currently a work in progress. At this time, the council is not in a position to identify the locations involved.”

