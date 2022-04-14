Search

14 Apr 2022

Donegal accommodation pledges for Ukrainian refugees almost treble

'The generous response from people in the county has been very heartwarming'

Kilkenny Council urges locals pledging homes to Ukrainians to contact Irish Red Cross

Some 21,000 refugees have arrived in the country from Ukraine since the war broke out in late February

Reporter:

Declan Magee

14 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

The number of pledges to the Irish Red Cross for accommodation for Ukrainian refugees from people in Donegal has almost trebled in just over a month.

The Irish Red Cross said on Wednesday it had received 669 pledges of accommodation from the county, up from 228 on March 10.
Pledges of vacant homes make up 226 of the Donegal offers and there have been 443 pledges of shared accommodation. The number of pledges made nationally has doubled to over 24,000 in the same period.
Some 21,000 refugees have arrived in the country from Ukraine since the war broke out in late February. About 13,000 are being put up in State-provided accommodation such as hotel rooms.
The Irish Red Cross says it hopes to have contacted all those in the county who have made accommodation pledges before the end of the week.

Simon Coveney calls for EU oil sanctions to cut off Russia’s financial support

The organisation says it has been focusing on pledges of vacant homes in the county and the contacting of those who have made pledges of shared accommodation began last Friday. All of those who have pledged a vacant home are expected to have been contacted by Thursday of this week.
Garda vetting is necessary before anyone can accommodate a person aged under 16 or a vulnerable person. If they are unwilling to undertake vetting they will be asked if they are willing to take in adults.
The Defence Forces and a private contact centre have been contacting those who have made pledges.
A spokesman for the Irish Red Cross said there has been an unprecedented response from Donegal to the appeal for accommodation.
“The generous response from people in the county has been very heartwarming,” he said.
“We are just asking people to be patient with us. People who have offered shared accommodation will be contacted this week.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media