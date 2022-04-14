Gusts topple Killybegs turbines is an extreme weather event

An investigation is underway into the collapse of wind turbine equipment at the new pier in Killybegs last week.

The incident happened at approximately 5pm on Wednesday last, April 6 when two storage racks holding three turbine blades each, toppled over in gusty wind conditions.

No one was in the vicinity at the time and no one was injured. A Department of the Marine high mast light was also damaged.

A spokesman for the department yesterday confirmed that the matter is being investigated by a number of parties including the owner of the cargo, the shipping agent and the stevedores involved in the original stacking of the cargo.

"The blades will be removed as soon as the various parties involved have completed their investigations. These are part of a large number of turbine parts stored on-site at the Fishery Harbour Centre for which the department sought and received a Risk Assessment from the owners and agents responsible for the turbines.

He added in view of the events the department has asked that agents and owners immediately review and, if necessary, enhance the anchoring of the blades.

"The department is aware that some of this has already been actioned. The department takes such incidents very seriously in view of the risks to all users of the Fishery Harbour Centre and in line with its obligations to its own employees," he said.

Jim Parkinson of Sinbad Marine Services who was storing the equipment on the new pier confirmed the wind farm equipment had tumbled adding the blades were destined for a wind farm site in Co Mayo.

There was some damage caused to the blades (above) but he could not quantify how much this would cost. He confirmed there were no workers in the vicinity or in jeopardy at the time of the collapse.

"There was a severe weather incident in the area at the time," he said.

Asked about the height the equipment was stacked Mr Parkinson said that was not the issue at all.

"It is much more complicated than that," he said.

He pointed out that the equipment, which was all strapped down with certified straps and all done according to the instruction manual, would be lifted within the next few days. They could not be moved yet without proper authorisation.

"The owners of the blades will be investigating themselves. They will have to be assessed then, some may be destroyed and some may be repaired

He also revealed he was making enquiries with Met Éireann and the Donegal Weather Channel about the conditions in the area at the time.

"There was a loud explosion heard prior to the collapse. It might have been thunder and lightning or something of that nature. I'm trying to get historical data from Met Éireann but they say they are so busy it could take two weeks to get this.

"I know there have been pictures of a tornado-like tunnel spout on social media near Tullan Strand the same evening. I heard there were other reports of water being lifted out of the ocean in Glen Bay and being dumped on land in another place.

"It was a sort of cyclonic weather event. A number of people had things moved that never should have moved. All of those blades have existed throughout the winter in much stronger storms. This was just a very localised weather event."

He added: "Mooney Boats who are nearby thought their roof might be in danger at one stage."