Kilmacrennan pupils 'blown away' by visit to Meenadreen Wind Farm

Pupils at Scoil Cholmcille in Kilmacrennan were quite literally blown away by their recent school outing to the spectacular Meenadreen Wind Farm near Donegal Town.

The field trip for the school’s sixth class pupils was hosted by Energia Group.

The impressive 95 MW wind farm which is located near Leghowney, has been operational since 2017. It comprises 38 wind turbines and generates enough renewable energy to power thousands of homes and businesses.

Scoil Cholmcille teacher Mel O’Donnell, said the pupils were keen to find out more about the wind power.

“We have spoken in class about the need for climate action and it was great to see a wind turbine up close and even climb up the steps into the tower,” he said.

“We are keen to get our students thinking about future careers and they were very interested to hear about the different roles involved in building and operating the Meenadreen wind farm.”

He added: “On behalf of the staff and students, I would like to thank Energia Group for facilitating this field trip.

Energia Group’s, Jason Doherty said: “Wind farms like the one here in Meenadreen are critical in combating the challenge of climate change.

“Sharing my knowledge and expertise from my years in the renewables industry with pupils who want to learn about the sector is fantastic.

“Whilst we delivered some school workshops online during the pandemic I am delighted to welcome students back to the site where they can get a real understanding of the work that goes on here and how we can harness energy from the wind.”

Energia Group operates wind farms across the island of Ireland that will help to decarbonise our energy system. The group currently supplies approximately 20% of the island of Ireland’s total electricity requirements and is responsible for approximately 25% of wind power capacity installed on the island.

Rosy Billingham, Energia Renewables’ Community Engagement Manager said the local community has benefited from grand-aid from Energia Group.

“It is so important that local people see and feel the benefit of renewable energy through our wind farm benefit funds, which support community groups, voluntary organisations and environmental projects situated near our wind farms,” she said.

“Through the Meenadreen Wind Farm community benefit fund grants totalling more than €90,000 are awarded annually.”

She added, “Not only does this wind farm generate enough renewable energy to power thousands of homes, it is also an educational resource and we were delighted to facilitate students from Scoil Cholmcille.”