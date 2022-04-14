Search

14 Apr 2022

Farmers shocked as IFA Director General earns more than €4,000 a week!

Heated exchanges at Donegal IFA meeting over pay hike for IFA top brass

IFA Director General Damian McDonald

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

14 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Many farmers in Donegal have expressed shock at the huge pay increase given to the Director General of the Irish Farmers’ Association, Damian McDonald, and also to the association’s president and vice-president.

Mr McDonald’s pay is being increased from €185,350 to €215,998.

The IFA remuneration committee decided to increase McDonald’s salary, which it said was “in line with the pay scale for the Secretary General of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.”

However, the big salary has sparked off considerable reaction from many farmers, and there were some heated exchanges at the hybrid April meeting of the Co. Donegal Executive of the IFA in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, on Wednesday night.

One farmer pointed out that Mr McDonald’s salary works out at €4,153 a week - and that is before his pension benefits.

Another described the salary as “embarrassing” and the timing of the announcement - during a time when so many farmers are finding it tough - was also questioned.

Several references were also made to IFA WhatsApp groups and the amount of negative comments that have been going out in relation to the salary increases.

However, IFA Ulster North Leinster Regional Chairman, Frank Brady, stoutly defended the pay increase.

He stressed that the salary was agreed by the remuneration committee and was based on a review back in 2016.

“He does 100 hours a week, and he does a good job,” he stated, adding: “This is the price we have to pay to get a director general for our organisation.”

Donegal IFA Co Chairman Brendan McLaughlin said that the size of the increase was causing hurt amongst farmers, while Mabel Russell, Letterkenny branch, felt the 17% increase was “massive”.

Michael Chance, former IFA Co Chairman, pointed out that in the past there had been issues with hidden payments, but it is now all very open.

Nevertheless, many farmers are not happy, and it was pointed out that the pay increase of €600 per week is more than many farmers earn.

As a result of the review, IFA president Tim Cullinan’s salary will increase from €120,000 to €140,000.

The deputy president of the association, Brian Rushe will be paid €40,000, which is up from €35,000.

Most Popular

